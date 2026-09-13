Automated License Plate Readers Face Scrutiny as Cathedral City, Indio Discuss Policies

In Cathedral City, the Police Department is expected to give the City Council a presentation Wednesday on automated license plate readers used within city limits.

The presentation is expected to cover the department’s public safety protocols, privacy protections and accountability measures.

The technology is also expected to be discussed in Indio, where Police Chief Brian Tully will present information on the department’s policies and safety measures involving Flock cameras.

The discussions come as scrutiny of Flock cameras and other automated license plate reader systems continues to grow. Privacy, access to collected data and the potential for misuse are among the concerns being raised by critics.