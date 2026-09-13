Bald Is Beautiful Day puts focus on confidence, hair loss and self-acceptance

The day encourages people to embrace baldness, whether it is the result of genetics, aging, a medical condition, treatment or a personal decision to shave one's head.

Hair loss affects millions of people and can happen for a variety of reasons. Some people experience gradual hair loss as they age, while others may lose hair because of conditions such as alopecia or as a result of medical treatments. For some, hair loss can be an emotional experience and may affect their confidence or self-image.

Bald Is Beautiful Day provides an opportunity to change the conversation around hair loss and encourage greater acceptance.