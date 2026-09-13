Bianca Ray Foundation Hosts Largest-Ever Ray of Hope Retreat in Palm Springs

Hundreds of Coachella Valley middle school students gathered in Palm Springs this weekend for a day focused on building confidence, leadership skills and connections.

The Bianca Ray Foundation hosted its 13th annual Ray of Hope retreat Saturday at the Palm Springs Convention Center. With 750 students participating, organizers say this year's event was the largest in the foundation's history.

The retreat brought together sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students from across the Coachella Valley as the foundation continues expanding its partnerships with local school districts.

That includes a collaboration with the Coachella Valley Unified School District and an ongoing partnership with the Desert Sands Unified School District.

This year's theme, "The Real Me," encouraged students to embrace who they are while developing skills they can use in their everyday lives.

For students, the retreat also provided an opportunity to meet new people and build friendships.

"I've probably made more friends here than I've probably been able to do my whole last year as a seventh grader," one student said.

The student also described the experience of returning to the retreat as students move from sixth to eighth grade and seeing how both the students and foundation evolve.

"It is beautiful to see the way that it's grown," the student said.

Foundation organizers say the growing attendance reflects the demand for programs that provide young people with structure, mentorship and support.

"So much demand. It just shows the need that kids have and that they, I truly believe, crave for this kind of structure and love and mentorship," an organizer said.

Since the Ray of Hope retreat began in 2013, organizers say it has reached more than 7,000 middle school students throughout the Coachella Valley.

The foundation's continued expansion gives more local students access to a day centered on personal growth, leadership and building confidence while encouraging them to be their authentic selves.

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