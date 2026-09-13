California Changing License Plate Format for First Time in 46 Years

California is changing the format of its standard license plates for the first time in 46 years after exhausting the available combinations under the current system. The existing format, introduced in 1980, features one number, three letters and three numbers.

The next series will reverse the order, using three numbers, three letters and one final number.

The DMV has already begun producing the new plates, although it has not yet announced when drivers will begin seeing them on the road.

Based on previous plate formats, the new combination could remain in use for decades.