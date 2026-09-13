Former Silvercrest CEO William “Billy” Rodriguez Expected Back in Court Tuesday in Deadly Hit-and-Run Case

Former Silvercrest CEO William “Billy” Rodriguez is expected back in court Tuesday at the Indio Larson Justice Center in connection with a deadly 2024 hit-and-run in Cathedral City. Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty.

The case stems from the death of 60-year-old Christina Barrington, who was riding a scooter near East Palm Canyon Drive and Bankside Drive when she was struck by a vehicle.

Rodriguez was originally charged with second-degree murder. Last month, however, a judge dismissed the murder charge after ruling prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to establish that Rodriguez was under the influence when the crash occurred.

Rodriguez still faces a felony hit-and-run charge and a charge of driving with a suspended license.