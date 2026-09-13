Indio Unveils 9/11 Memorial Featuring Steel Beam From World Trade Center

A new memorial in Indio now stands as a permanent tribute to the lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The City of Indio unveiled the memorial Friday at Miles Avenue Park as communities across the country marked the 25th anniversary of 9/11. The dedication ceremony brought together community members, city leaders and first responders to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks. 

At the center of the memorial is a 12-foot steel beam recovered from the former World Trade Center in New York. The artifact's twisted form serves as a physical reminder of the destruction caused by the attacks and the lives forever changed that day. 

The memorial was designed by artist James Dinh. The steel beam is positioned in front of a curved steel wall engraved with "09 11 01" and covered with thousands of small openings designed to resemble a constellation of stars when illuminated at night. 

The project has been several years in the making. Indio City Council awarded Dinh a $130,000 contract in August 2023 to fabricate and install the memorial sculpture. The city later moved the planned location from the Public Safety Campus to Miles Avenue Park to provide a setting better suited for public gatherings and remembrance events. 

Construction officially began in September 2025.

City leaders say the memorial is intended to provide a permanent place for reflection, remembrance and education, while helping future generations understand the significance of September 11.

The memorial is located at Miles Avenue Park, next to the Coachella Valley History Museum.

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