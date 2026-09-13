Jeff Gonzalez Launches 2026 Reelection Campaign in Indio

Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez officially kicked off his 2026 reelection campaign in Indio as he seeks a second term representing California’s 36th Assembly District.

Gonzalez, a Republican, was first elected in 2024 after defeating Democrat Joey Acuña Jr. He currently represents a district that spans portions of Riverside, Imperial and San Bernardino counties. The district includes communities in the Coachella Valley as well as Imperial County and portions of the San Jacinto and Palo Verde valleys. 

Gonzalez is a retired U.S. Marine who served for 21 years before entering state politics. During his campaign launch, he pointed to affordability and his military background as reasons he wants to continue serving in Sacramento.

“California has become completely unaffordable, and they need fighters like myself, Marines, to go back to Sacramento and make sure that their voice is heard,” Gonzalez said.

He also described his approach as focused on representing the community rather than a political party.

“This is not the voice of a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent. This is a voice of a community,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he intends to continue building on commitments he made to voters during his first campaign.

“The trust that I'm building is by promises that I've made, and I'll continue to live up to those promises because that's what the community expects of me, and that's why they elected me,” he said.

The 36th District race includes multiple Democratic candidates. Current reporting lists Imperial Mayor Ida Obeso-Martinez, former El Centro Mayor Tomás Oliva, and Indio City Councilmember Oscar Ortiz among the Democrats seeking the seat.

The November 2026 election will determine who represents the district for the next term. Gonzalez remains the incumbent and continues serving in the California State Assembly.

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