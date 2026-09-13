Murder Suspect Set to Appear in Court in connection to Husband’s Death

Vicky Kim, 65, is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow in connection with the death of her husband, R. Kaufmann, who was found suffering from traumatic injuries at a Riverside County condominium complex Sept. 4.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Enclave condominium complex on Gateway Drive after Kaufmann was found injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Kim is facing a murder charge in connection with Kaufmann’s death.

According to court records, Kim had previously been arrested multiple times in domestic violence cases involving her husband. Those cases were reduced to misdemeanor charges by a judge, including one case that initially involved a felony charge.

Kim was originally scheduled to appear in court Sept. 10 but was unable to do so because, according to court officials, she had not been medically cleared.

Her upcoming appearance is expected to address the murder charge as the case moves forward.