New TSA Program Lets Some Travelers Go Beyond Security

More than two decades after 9/11 changed the way Americans travel, some families at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport are getting a chance to spend more time together before a flight.

A new TSA PreCheck program called Gateside allows eligible travelers to go beyond the security checkpoint without a boarding pass and accompany family members to the gate. The program is available to TSA PreCheck and Global Entry members who complete an online application. TSA officials say participants are still vetted before receiving approval.

Travelers must make reservations one to three days in advance, and passes can also be requested for children.

The program is currently available at select airports, including DFW, and could eventually give families at more airports the opportunity to extend their goodbyes beyond the security checkpoint.