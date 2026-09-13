Palm Springs Police Captain Melissa Kane Joins Beaumont Police Department

After more than 24 years with the Palm Springs Police Department, Captain Melissa Kane is moving on to the next chapter of her law enforcement career.

Kane joined the Palm Springs Police Department in 2002 and served in a wide range of positions during her time with the agency. She is now leaving Palm Springs to join the Beaumont Police Department.

During her career with PSPD, Kane broke several barriers, becoming the first woman in the department to serve as a motor officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. She also later served as acting chief.

Palm Springs police officials say Kane’s impact went beyond the positions she held. The department described her as a leader who invested in other members of the agency, encouraged different ways of thinking and helped strengthen working relationships.

Her departure comes as National Police Woman Day is observed on September 12, an annual observance recognizing the contributions of women in law enforcement.

Kane now takes more than two decades of experience with the Palm Springs Police Department to Beaumont, where she will continue her law enforcement career in a new leadership role.

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