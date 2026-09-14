BEHIND THE WHEEL: A Wild Day at the BMW Performance Center

What happens when our Nour Milla gets behind the wheel at the BMW Performance Center in Thermal?

The experience started with an unexpected encounter with a security guard named Carl, who initially questioned the reporter about filming on the property.

Once inside, instructor Brian Randall introduced the basics of the driving experience. But there was one problem — the reporter wasn't even sure how to start the car.

After a quick tutorial, it was time to hit the track.

The experience included steep slopes and BMW technology designed to help control the car's speed while going downhill. As the session continued, the reporter became more comfortable behind the wheel and started pushing the car — and herself — a little further.

Then came the final surprise: a hot lap with Randall behind the wheel.

After a few high-speed turns and plenty of excitement, the experience wrapped up back where it started with Carl.

The driving experience offered a memorable introduction to the Coachella Valley and a new chapter for NBC Palm Springs' Nour Milla.