Cathedral City and Indio councils to discuss automated license plate readers

Automated license plate readers will be the focus of presentations at city council meetings in Cathedral City and Indio this week as scrutiny over the technology continues to grow.

In Cathedral City, the police department is expected to present information to the City Council about the use of automated license plate readers within city limits.

The presentation is scheduled during a special council session Wednesday at 3 p.m. It will cover the technology's public safety protocols, privacy protections and accountability measures.

Indio's City Council will also hear a presentation Wednesday on the city's use of Flock cameras.

Indio Police Chief Brian Tully is expected to discuss the police department's Flock camera policies and safety measures during the meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Indio City Council Chambers.

Automated license plate readers, including Flock camera systems, use cameras and software to capture and process license plate information. The technology has become increasingly common among law enforcement agencies, but it has also drawn scrutiny over privacy, data access and potential misuse.

The two Coachella Valley council discussions come as communities across the country continue debating how license plate reader technology should be used, what information can be collected and how that data should be protected.

The upcoming presentations are expected to provide council members with more information about the policies and safeguards surrounding the technology in Cathedral City and Indio.

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