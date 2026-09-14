Cathedral City LGBTQ Days could be renamed Cathedral City Pride

Cathedral City’s LGBTQ Days could soon have a new name.

After 10 years of the annual event, marketing manager Michael Westman is proposing that the weekend be renamed Cathedral City Pride.

Westman is expected to present the proposal at Wednesday’s Cathedral City City Council meeting. He says the goal is to create an updated brand while highlighting what pride means to the community.

“The word pride is really, I think, especially for Cathedral City residents, is something that we really want to focus on because it’s bringing everybody together,” Westman said.

He said the city’s support of its LGBTQ community is an important part of the event’s identity.

“This city is very, very supportive of its LGBTQ community,” Westman said.

Along with the proposed name change, organizers are hoping to build a partnership with another major local event.

Agua Caliente was the presenting sponsor of LGBTQ Days in 2026, and organizers are hopeful the company will return as a sponsor in 2027.

Westman also pointed to a RuPaul’s Drag Race tour coming to the area during the first weekend of March as an opportunity for collaboration.

Rather than competing for attendance, Westman said organizers want to turn the timing into a positive by having the events promote each other.

“We thought instead of making it a negative and competing against each other for attendance, that we would turn it into a positive,” Westman said.

The proposed rebranding would give the longtime event a new identity while keeping its focus on bringing people together and celebrating the LGBTQ community in Cathedral City.

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