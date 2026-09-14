Indian Wells changes short-term rental rules ahead of WTA Finals

The city of Indian Wells is changing its short-term rental rules ahead of the upcoming WTA Finals.

The city has amended its short-term rental ordinance to allow residents with restricted permits to rent out their homes during the season-ending tennis championship.

The WTA Finals are scheduled for Nov. 8 through 15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Under the amended rules, eligible rentals can begin seven days before the tournament. Rentals must last for at least seven nights.

Residents who want to rent their homes must have both a business license and a short-term rental permit before doing so.

Applications are currently available through the city of Indian Wells website.

The WTA Finals serve as the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour, bringing the top players together for the final major event of the tour season.

The temporary rental flexibility is aimed at accommodating demand for lodging surrounding the tournament while maintaining the city's short-term rental requirements.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.