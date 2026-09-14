Know Before You Go: Heavy Construction Across the Valley This Week

It's time for Know Before You Go, our weekly look at the construction projects that could slow down your commute around the Coachella Valley. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson is back in the studio this week, fresh off vacation, with a rundown of everything drivers need to watch for.

Palm Desert: Monterey Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation

Crews continue the Monterey Avenue pavement rehabilitation project between the I-10 freeway overpass and Gerald Ford Drive, with work expected to wrap up in October. The busiest stretch this week sits near the shopping center, where crews will close Market Place for the entire week, including some night work.

Gunterson says drivers should avoid Dinah Shore Drive at Tony Drive, since that intersection is already busy and will see even more traffic pushed onto it. Instead, use Dick Kelly Drive or Gateway Drive to get in and out of the shopping center. Expect the parking lot itself to be crowded too, so pack your patience.

Palm Springs: Indian Canyon Signal and Racquet Club Paving

Work continues on the new traffic signal at Indian Canyon Drive and Via Escuela, with the signal expected to go live this fall. Gunterson says the intersection controls are shifting during construction, sometimes with stop signs and sometimes without, so drive through carefully and pay attention to what's posted.

Just above that project, crews are getting Racquet Club Road ready for paving, lowering utilities and finishing curb, gutter and handicap ramp work now. Paving itself starts Monday, September 21, and that's when Gunterson expects the real delays to hit.

Palm Springs: Tahquitz Canyon Way Paving Wraps Up

The Tahquitz Canyon Way paving project is finishing up, and crews are now striping the freshly paved road this week. The lane configuration has changed from the old raised pavement markers to real striping, with new bike lanes added in. Gunterson says to pay attention to the updated markings as you drive through.

Indio: Jefferson Street and Indio Boulevard Restriping

This one came in late Friday and isn't on the map. Crews will restripe and reconfigure the intersection at Jefferson Street and Indio Boulevard overnight tonight to add a new driveway for a business moving in, along with a new left turn lane and southbound movement. Gunterson says drivers should expect the intersection to look completely different Tuesday morning, so watch closely as you go through.

Give yourself extra time through any of these zones, and never rush a lane change in an active work zone. For live updates on Valley road work, visit CV Sync.