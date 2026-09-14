Legendary Fashion Designer Bob Mackie Dead at 87

Legendary Emmy-winning fashion designer Bob Mackie has died at age 87, according to a statement posted on his Instagram account on Monday.

Mackie crafted gowns for Cher, Diana Ross, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and other stars — making his name known in celebrity culture and fashion for decades.

A winner of nine Emmys and three Oscars nominations in costume design, Mackie helped bring star power to celebrities on the carpet and on stage.

A representative for Mackie shared a heartfelt tribute in the post, saying, "He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a fashion and costume designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world."

Mackie was a resident of the Araby Commons neighborhood in Palm Springs since 2019 and frequently showed up at events around town. He was involved with the Palm Springs Art Museum and visited local farmers' markets and film festivals in and around Palm Springs.

Earlier this year, the Palm Springs Art Museum presented a special exhibit of his work, called "Reflections of Glamour: Bob Mackie."

In a statement shared on social media, the Palm Springs Art Museum expressed their gratitude towards Mackie's legacy.

“Bob Mackie understood that costume could do far more than dress a performer. His designs revealed character, created unforgettable moments, and gave some of the world’s

most celebrated artists the freedom to become larger than life,” said Christine Vendredi,JoAnn McGrath Executive Director and Chief Curator.

“It was an extraordinary privilege to honor Bob at Palm Springs Art Museum and to celebrate his creative legacy with the collaborators, performers, and friends who knew his work best. His brilliance, generosity, and unmistakable sense of glamour will continue to inspire generations.”

Mackie was born in 1939 in Monterey Park, in Los Angeles, Calif.