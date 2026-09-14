Palm Springs Icon James “Gypsy” Haake Dies at 94

Beloved Palm Springs entertainer and longtime friend of the station James “Gypsy” Haake has died at 94. According to a post on his Facebook page, Haake died Sunday at his Los Angeles home. His career began at just 19 years old as a Broadway chorus dancer, launching a lifetime in entertainment. After retiring from performing, Haake returned to the spotlight at age 82 as the host of the theatrical drag show Carnival Cabaret at Oscars in downtown Palm Springs. Known for his larger-than-life personality and enduring connection to the Palm Springs entertainment community, Haake was also honored with his own star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. His career spanned more than seven decades, and he continued performing well into his 80s. He was a friend to the staff here at NBC Palm Springs and we will certainly miss him.



