Local & Community
Palm Springs Mourns the Loss of Beloved Fashion Icon Bob Mackie at 87
The Palm Springs community is mourning the loss of legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie, who died at 87. Sources say he died from pneumonia.
Mackie was known around the world for creating some of the most unforgettable looks worn by entertainment icons including Cher, Diana Ross and Elton John. His designs were anything but subtle — often featuring rhinestones, feathers, sequins and plenty of glamour.
Mackie once said his clothes were for women who were not afraid to be noticed.
Neither was he.
For more than six decades, Mackie made a name for himself by creating bold, show-stopping designs that became nearly as recognizable as the stars who wore them. His work spanned generations, from Cher, Diana Ross and Elton John to more recent stars including Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter. But in his later years, Mackie found a home away from Hollywood’s biggest stages.
He moved to Palm Springs in 2019 and became a familiar face at local events while supporting organizations throughout the community.
For Dave Karger, Mackie was more than a celebrated fashion designer. He was someone he had come to know personally. Karger interviewed Mackie multiple times for Turner Classic Movies and earlier this year sat down with him again in front of a Palm Springs crowd.
That conversation was part of a celebration of Mackie’s career at the Palm Springs Art Museum, where his work was put on display.
The exhibition featured dresses, costumes and designs spanning decades, giving visitors an up-close look at the craftsmanship behind some of Mackie’s most memorable creations.
For the Palm Springs Art Museum, the celebration was an opportunity to recognize an artist whose work had been seen on stages and red carpets around the world — while also honoring the connection he had developed with the local community.
Palm Springs had already recognized Mackie in 2025, when he was honored at the Palm Springs Cultural Center with the fifth Margaret O’Brien Legend Award.
That recognition now carries added significance for a community remembering Mackie not only for his career, but for the person behind the designs. Those who knew him in Palm Springs described a man who was funny, warm and always had a story to tell.
His career may have been defined by famous names and dazzling costumes, but his connection to the desert became another important part of his story.
By: Alondra Campos
September 14, 2026
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