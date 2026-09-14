Palm Springs Remembers Local Icon James "Gypsy" Haake

Beloved Palm Springs entertainer James “Gypsy” Haake has died at his Los Angeles home.

Haake began his career at a young age, landing a major role as a Broadway chorus dancer at just 19 years old. He later appeared in television shows and films, including Married with Children and Troop Beverly Hills.

But it was in Palm Springs where Haake became a true local icon.

At 82, Haake came out of retirement to host the long-running theatrical drag show Carnival Cabaret at Oscars in downtown Palm Springs.

His talent and dedication to the stage earned him recognition from Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest working female impersonator. His contributions to the community were later honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

For many in the community, Haake was more than an entertainer. He was remembered as a pioneer who broke barriers and brought joy to those around him.

Haake's legacy and impact on Palm Springs will continue to live on through the people and community he touched.