Stagecoach 2027 Lineup Announced, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson and Riley Green Headline

Goldenvoice has announced the lineup for the 2027 Stagecoach Festival, which returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 23 through 25.

Riley Green headlines Friday, April 23, joined by Hardy and Brothers Osborne. Saturday, April 24 brings Zach Top, Willie Nelson & Family and Journey to the Mane Stage. Garth Brooks closes out the weekend Sunday, April 25, alongside Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull. Florida Georgia Line, Sean Paul and Flo Rida headline the late-night Mustang Stage, with Guy Fieri's Smokehouse and Diplo's Honkytonk also returning.

General admission passes go on sale this Friday, September 18 at 11 a.m. at stagecoachfestival.com, with a payment plan available. A three-day general admission pass starts at $599. Fans can also bundle general admission with a shuttle pass for $719, which includes round-trip rides from spots throughout the Coachella Valley and drops riders closest to the festival entrance. Both options are limited while supplies last, and passes go on sale September 18.



