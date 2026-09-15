Board Set to OK Final Budget for Sheriff's New Desert Dispatch Center

PALM DESERT (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors is slated to approve the

final budget today for an upgraded dispatch center focused on Riverside County

Sheriff's Department operations in the Coachella Valley.



The sheriff is seeking board authorization to use $3.3 million in

redevelopment agency funds to total out the spending blueprint for the Palm

Desert Station Expansion Project at $17.81 million.



The matter will be considered as part of the board's policy agenda Tuesday.



``Dispatch communication centers are staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days

a year,'' according to a sheriff's statement posted to the board's agenda.

``The sheriff has two communication centers: Central Dispatch in Riverside, and

the Coachella Valley Dispatch Center, located in Palm Desert.''



In 2023, the supervisors approved $8.5 million in countywide

development impact fee revenue for the expansion project, followed by an

additional $4.5 million in DIF money appropriated in October 2025.



The renovated center will create sufficient space to accommodate 911

personnel and east county patrol teams at 73705 Gerald Ford Drive, where a

sheriff's facility has existed since February 1991.



Personnel are conducting operations out of a rented building on Fred

Waring Drive for now.



The expansion is slated for completion in the current fiscal year.



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