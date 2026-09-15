Greater Palm Springs Pride Announces Grand Marshals for Parade

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Comedian and actress Fortune Feimster and actor,

singer and songwriter Cheyenne Jackson will serve as grand marshals for this

year's 40th annual Palm Springs Pride Parade, organizers announced Monday.



The parade will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 starting on Palm Canyon

Drive, and will celebrate four decades of history, community engagement and

progress, with the marshals chosen for their commitment to activism and diverse

contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Greater Palm Springs

Pride.



Feimster, who appears in the Netflix comedy series ``The Hawk''

alongside Will Ferrell, will be the national grand marshal.



Jackson will be the celebrity grand marshal. She has appeared in

numerous Broadway productions, including ``Into the Woods,'' and television

productions such as ``The Morning Show'' and ``Glee.''



Dottie DuBois has been designated as Pride Royalty for Life, a special

honor recognizing the more than four decades of Les Dames Du Soleil, the

iconic Palm Springs drag duo and philanthropic troupe formed by DuBois and

Maude Chapeau.



Gary Moline will receive the community service award for his

leadership and advocacy for more than 25 years. He served on the Greater Palm

Springs Pride Board, the Desert Business Association and as a California State

Council Member of the Rail Passenger Association.



More information can be found at pspride.org.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.