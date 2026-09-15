Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off with CCPD Chief, Other Leaders Honored

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations kicked off this morning as the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce recognized local leaders and their contributions to the community.

A portion of the event honored Cathedral City Police Chief Rick Sanchez, who recently made history as the city's first Latino police chief.

Sanchez says the milestone is an honor and hopes his position can inspire others to pursue their own goals.

He says seeing someone of a similar background in a leadership position can help show young people that there are no limits to what they can achieve.

The event also highlighted the importance of strengthening connections between the Hispanic community and local police departments.

Chamber representatives encouraged community members to learn more about the work of local first responders and build relationships with them.

The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce will continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month throughout September with additional events.