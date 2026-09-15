IID Approves New Tariff For Larger Power Users

The Imperial Irrigation District has approved a new tariff for very large electricity users, including data centers and other high-demand projects.

The IID Board of Directors voted unanimously to establish how the district will evaluate and serve projects requesting at least 20 megawatts of power.

Under the new rules, large-load customers will be responsible for the infrastructure and power supply costs needed to serve their projects.

IID says that means those costs will not be shifted to existing ratepayers.

The tariff also establishes a process to determine whether IID can reliably serve a proposed project and what upgrades may be needed.

The decision follows a public review that generated 243 comments.