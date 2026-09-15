Local & Community
Murder Charge Refiled Against William Rodriguez in Cathedral City Hit-and-Run
A murder charge has been refiled against former Silvercrest CEO William “Billy” Rodriguez in connection with the 2024 hit-and-run death of a Cathedral City woman.
Rodriguez appeared in court Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio after prosecutors renewed their effort to pursue a second-degree murder charge in the death of 60-year-old Christina Barrington.
Barrington was riding a scooter near East Palm Canyon Drive and Bankside Drive in Cathedral City on Oct. 11, 2024, when she was struck by a vehicle, according to authorities. She later died from her injuries.
Rodriguez was originally charged with second-degree murder, but Judge John Ryan dismissed that charge Aug. 31 following a preliminary hearing. The judge found prosecutors had not presented sufficient evidence to establish that Rodriguez was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
The murder charge was based in part on California's Watson murder theory, which can allow prosecutors to pursue a second-degree murder charge against someone with a prior DUI conviction who is accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash.
Rodriguez continues to face felony hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Tuesday, Rodriguez's defense attorney, Molly Tucker, said the defense disputes the renewed murder charge and maintains Rodriguez's innocence.
“The judge said there was not enough evidence to hold Mr. Rodriguez to answer for the murder charge,” Tucker said. “She elected to still file a murder charge, even though the judge disagreed with that.”
Tucker said the defense plans to file motions challenging the renewed charge. Tuesday's information arraignment was continued to allow the defense to file those motions.
The Riverside County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors remain confident in the case and believe the evidence presented during the preliminary hearing supports moving forward with the murder charge.
Rodriguez remains free on $2 million bail and is required to use GPS and alcohol-monitoring devices. The continued court proceedings are expected to address the renewed murder charge and the remaining felony counts.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 15, 2026
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Former Silvercrest CEO, William Rodriguez is expected back in court today in connection with the deadly 2024 Cathedral City hit and run that killed a woman. The murder charge was dismissed, but Rodriguez still faces felony hit and run and suspended license charges.
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