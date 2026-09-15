Local & Community
PSUSD ‘Stands Up to Hate’ With Districtwide Anti-Hate Speech Initiative
The Palm Springs Unified School District is continuing an initiative aimed at addressing hate speech and creating a safer environment for students across its campuses.
“PSUSD Stands Up to Hate” has been part of the district for the past two years. The initiative uses rallies, events and student-led activities as opportunities to start conversations about what constitutes hate speech and why it has no place in schools.
District administrators say they have already seen a cultural shift since the program began.
“We can’t control what happens outside of our district. We can control what happens on our campuses,” a district official said. “We wish to ensure that our students are feeling safe and secure.”
Each school in the district holds different activities, with events led by both staff and students.
For Palm Springs High School senior Samantha Henry, the initiative has added significance because she has personally experienced hate speech. She says having open conversations about language and its impact can help students make changes in their everyday interactions.
Henry says even something as simple as calling out derogatory language when it is used as a joke can make a difference.
The district says the goal goes beyond changing behavior inside the classroom. Staff members hope students take the lessons they learn with them as they enter adulthood.
At Palm Springs High School, educators say creating a safe space allows students to feel comfortable being themselves while giving them the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.
“PSUSD Stands Up to Hate” continues to serve as a districtwide lesson for students and staff, with administrators saying the initiative is already having a positive impact on school campuses.
By: Brett Rosen
September 15, 2026
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