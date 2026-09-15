Riverside County Set to Approve $3.3 Million for Palm Desert Sheriff’s Dispatch Expansion

Riverside County supervisors are expected to give final approval today to $3.3 million in redevelopment funding for a major expansion of the Riverside County Sheriff’s dispatch center in Palm Desert.

The additional funding would bring the total cost of the Palm Desert station expansion to nearly $18 million.

The project will expand the Sheriff’s facility on Gerald Ford Drive, creating additional space for 911 dispatch operators and East County patrol teams.

Those patrol teams are currently working out of a rented building, according to the project information provided to the county.

The expansion is intended to consolidate operations and provide additional space for public safety personnel at the Palm Desert facility.

County officials have not set a specific completion date, but the project is expected to be completed during the current fiscal year.

The funding request comes as Riverside County continues investing in public safety infrastructure and facilities. The project involves redevelopment of the existing Palm Desert Sheriff’s facility rather than construction of an entirely new station.

The county’s investment also comes as emergency dispatch operations continue to serve as a critical link between residents and law enforcement response. Public safety dispatch centers receive emergency calls, gather information from callers and coordinate responses by police, fire and medical personnel.

The Board of Supervisors’ action today is expected to provide the final budget approval needed for the Palm Desert expansion.

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