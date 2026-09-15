Riverside County Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Trial Report

Riverside County supervisors are responding to a grand jury report that raised concerns about how the county’s five jails are being operated.

The grand jury is calling for independent oversight, a five-year plan and more publicly available data on jail incidents.

That includes information on in-custody deaths, use of force and medical emergencies.

Sheriff Chad Bianco rejected the recommendation for independent oversight, saying it is not warranted.

However, the Sheriff’s Department agreed to create a public online dashboard tracking incidents at county jails.

A county ad hoc committee is also reviewing jail policies. Its findings are expected in January.