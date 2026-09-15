Six Coachella Valley Nonprofits Advance to Desert Fast Pitch Finale

Six Coachella Valley nonprofits have officially earned spots in the Desert Fast Pitch Grand Finale, where they will have just three minutes each to make their case for funding.

The six finalists are Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation, Desi Strong Foundation, Read With Me Volunteer Programs, Safe Family Justice Centers and Seiden-Juku.

The Grand Finale is set for Thursday, Oct. 1, at Agua Caliente Casino & Resort in Rancho Mirage.

The event follows a Shark Tank-style format, with nonprofit leaders presenting their missions and making their case to a live audience that includes funders, elected officials, business leaders and members of the media.

The competition began with 12 Coachella Valley nonprofits. The six finalists will now move on to the three-minute pitches at the Grand Finale.

More than $50,000 in prize money is available. The winning nonprofit will receive $20,000, with $15,000 going to second place and $10,000 to third place. The audience will also select an Audience Choice winner for an additional $5,000.

The evening will include a buffet dinner and a keynote presentation from J.R. Martinez, the actor, New York Times bestselling author, wounded U.S. Army veteran and “Dancing with the Stars” champion.

Organizers say the event is open to the public, giving community members an opportunity to learn more about the participating nonprofits and support their work.

Tickets are currently on sale, with information available through NBC Palm Springs’ website and the event organizers.

The Desert Fast Pitch Grand Finale will give each finalist only three minutes to explain its mission, connect with the audience and compete for funding that could help expand its work in the Coachella Valley.

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