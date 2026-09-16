Board Declines to Adopt Majority of Grand Jury's Recommendations for Jails

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County supervisors today signed off on an

Executive Office report -- and a separate one filed by Sheriff Chad Bianco --

that asserted the county will not implement some recommendations from a grand

jury to improve jail operations, but will take others under consideration.



``The action of the Board of Supervisors today does not create or

reject a specific oversight model,'' county CEO Jeff Van Wagenen said Tuesday.

``The county's position is that transparency and accountability matter.''



The Executive Office and Sheriff's Department each issued responses to

the 19-member civil Grand Jury's findings, published in June, that

emphasized the need for a change in how the county's five detention facilities

are operated, and what policy measures are overdue to ensure deficiencies that

jurors believe contributed to fatalities in previous years are resolved.



``An alarming number of in-custody deaths, combined with questions

about internal investigative practices and the absence of independent

oversight, has raised ongoing concerns about safety, transparency and

accountability of Riverside County jail operations,'' the grand jury said in

its 26-page report. ``Failure to implement independent oversight and custodial

reforms exposes the county to significant civil liability, particularly in

cases involving in-custody deaths.''



Jurors determined through their own comprehensive investigation that

the county would benefit from an inspector general's office to monitor and

report on correctional operations, or a civilian oversight board empowered to

conduct independent investigations and make recommendations to the board -- all

of which is authorized, but not mandated, legislatively.



The Executive Office said the recommendation for an independent body

``requires further analysis.'' Officials further touted the formation in July

of an ad-hoc committee to scrutinize jail policies and practices, saying the

panel will likely achieve some of the results that the grand jury advocated.



The sheriff's report replied that the proposal ``will not be

implemented because the recommendation is not warranted.''



Jurors also supported creation of a ``five-year strategic plan for

jail operations that includes measurable benchmarks, data transparency goals

(and) compliance auditing procedures.'' The sheriff's department called the

idea a ``blatant disregard for current operating procedures and shows the

complete bias of this supposed (grand jury) investigation to develop the

report.''



The Executive Office's response was tepid, saying that while a long-

range plan might be appropriate, the ad-hoc committee would likely have a

better answer on how to go about establishing operational objectives when it

returns with findings for the board in January.



The Executive Office and Bianco jointly rejected jurors'

recommendation for dissolving the Sheriff's Advisory Committee, which has been

around since the prior decade, because SAC ``has not demonstrated measurable

advisory output'' and has never published meeting minutes, ``formal findings or

written recommendations'' accessible to the public, according to the jury.



It highlighted the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law

Enforcement's components for achieving effective watchdog processes,

recommending that NACOLE's best practices be implemented.



The Executive Office answered that adoption of NACOLE's standards is

``not warranted or reasonable.'' While officials acknowledged protocols might

be ``useful'' at times, they don't necessarily justify a new ``operational

framework,'' officials said. The sheriff's report went further, saying NACOLE

does not ``have any influence, control or ability to direct operations within

the constitutionally formed office of the sheriff.''



The Executive Office was non-committal on jurors' recommendation for

hiring an ``independent correctional health and custodial operations expert''

to audit jail intake operations and procedures, imparting that the proposal

might be worth considering. The sheriff's department dismissed the

recommendation entirely, insisting the grand jury's effort was ``a

predetermined attempt to force or intimidate the board and the sheriff to

comply with the demands of activists.''



Jurors' recommendation for a quarterly online ``dashboard'' where the

public can view data on in-custody deaths, use-of-force incidents, suicide

attempts and medical emergencies was not opposed by the Executive Office, and

the sheriff signaled acceptance of the proposal, saying it ``will be

implemented in the future.''



Citing ``systemic deficiencies'' in jail operations, the grand jury

pointed to instances where the county had been successfully sued, with

multimillion-dollar payouts to families of inmates who died in custody. The

county ranks in the top three statewide for correctional system fatalities that

occurred over the previous decade, according to published reports. The year

2022 was particularly bad, with around 20 documented deaths in county lockups.

T

he sheriff's report countered that during that year, 110 inmates were

resuscitated by deputies or medical personnel after they had ingested

deadly drugs, while 96 suicide attempts were ``thwarted,'' and correctional

staff ``intercepted drugs on 438 occasions,'' potentially savings hundreds more

lives.



None of the supervisors offered individual responses to the grand

jury, Executive Office or sheriff's reports.



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