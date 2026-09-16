Local & Community
Cathedral City Council Unanimously Votes to Rename Annual Pride Celebration
The Cathedral City council voted unanimously to rename the city's annual pride celebration "Cathedral City Pride." Previously, the event was called "Cathedral City LGBT+ Days."
In addition to the official rebranding, the Council also approved moving the event's dates to March 12-14, 2027.
Michael Westman, Marketing Manager for Montage Agency/Montage Events which produces the event says the name and date changes are important.
"We are thrilled by the City Council’s unanimous support and vision for the future of this event. Renaming the event to Cathedral City Pride honors the spirit and heritage of the LGBTQ+ community while positioning it for continued growth. Aligning our dates more strategically across the regional calendar ensures a vibrant, high-energy weekend that residents, visitors, and sponsors can look forward to year after year," Westman said in a statement provided exclusively to NBC Palm Springs after Wednesday night's meeting.
Ryan Hunt, Director of Communications & Engagement for the City of Cathedral City echoed the importance of the name change because it aligns with the reputation the city has earned from its inclusiveness.
"Cathedral City has built a reputation as one of the most welcoming cities in California, and this name carries that forward. "Ten years under the LGBT+ Days name
built something remarkable. Pride is the word the LGBTQ+ community already uses, and it makes room for everyone who has made this event what it is — the volunteers
and civic leaders who started it, the families who fill our amphitheater and downtown, and the visitors who now plan their year around it."
This year's pride event was the 10th annual and was considerably more robust than previous year's events, both in the amount of event programming and the caliber of headliners and hosts brought-in for the event.
The Montage Agency says planning for the inaugural Cathedral City Pride to be held March 12–14, 2027 is already underway, with full festival schedules, talent lineups, and ticket information to be announced in the coming months.
NBC Palm Springs was the presenting media sponsor of this year's event.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 16, 2026
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