Cathedral City Increases Police Presence Ahead of Mongols Gathering

Cathedral City police are increasing patrols this weekend as the Mongols Motorcycle Club prepares to hold a private gathering at the DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort Palm Springs.

The gathering is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18-20, at the resort on Vista Chino. Cathedral City police say they have been coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies for several weeks in preparation for the event.

Residents and visitors should expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area, according to Cathedral City Police Chief Rick Sanchez.

“This is a documented outlaw motorcycle gang, and we are treating it that way,” Sanchez said in a statement. “We have been planning for this alongside our regional partners, and residents will see an increased law enforcement presence.”

The response includes coordination with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and other local agencies.

The U.S. Department of Justice identifies the Mongols Motorcycle Club as an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Last year, roughly 1,000 Mongols members attended a gathering at Hotel Zoso in downtown Palm Springs. Palm Springs police reported 22 arrests and the seizure of nine firearms during that weekend. Police said the arrests involved alleged weapons and drug offenses, with many stemming from traffic stops and outstanding warrants.

Cathedral City officials emphasize that this year's gathering is a private booking between the organizers and the privately owned resort. The city says it did not invite or sponsor the event and had no role in arranging it.

Police have also been communicating with residents near the resort about the planned response.

Cathedral City officials say the increased presence is intended to help maintain public safety throughout the weekend. Police have also established informal dialogue with the Mongols organization in hopes of promoting a safe and peaceful gathering.

Residents are asked to report emergencies or crimes in progress by calling 911. Cathedral City Police lists 760-770-0300 as its non-emergency number.

The gathering is expected to bring increased motorcycle traffic and law enforcement activity to the Cathedral City area through the weekend.

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