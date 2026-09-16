Cathedral City Pride Proposal Draws Debate Over Event’s Cost and Funding

Cathedral City’s annual LGBT+ Days is facing changes to its name and schedule, along with questions about the city’s financial investment in the event.

The Cathedral City City Council is scheduled to consider a proposal Wednesday to rename LGBT+ Days as Cathedral City Pride and move the 2027 event back one week, to March 12-14. The event drew more than 12,000 visitors from 28 states in 2026, according to event producer Montage Events.

Montage Events Marketing Manager Michael Westman said the proposed name change is intended to better reflect what the event represents to the community.

The 2026 celebration marked the event’s 10th anniversary and included a festival, performances, a parade and other community activities. Agua Caliente Casinos served as the presenting sponsor.

The proposed date change would move the event from its traditional early-March timing to March 12-14 in 2027. Westman has said organizers see an opportunity to coordinate with other LGBTQ-related events taking place in the region rather than competing for attendance.

The proposed changes come as Cathedral City resident Sunshine Herrera continues to question the city's spending related to LGBT+ Days.

At an Aug. 26 City Council meeting, Herrera asked the council to provide the total cost of the event, information about outside revenue and sponsorships, and details about the financial reporting the council receives before additional payments are made. She said her questions were about the city's use of public money and not opposition to the event.

In the interview provided to NBC Palm Springs, Herrera questioned the city's financial arrangement with Montage Events and said she wanted to know what the community receives for the city's investment.

Cathedral City Communications and Events Manager Ryan Hunt disputed Herrera's characterization of the costs, according to the report, saying there was no increase in the event's cost and that the city's investment had been approved by the City Council in April 2025.

The financial questions have also become a point of discussion within the city's LGBTQ+ community. Some residents have characterized Herrera's objections as discriminatory, while Herrera has said her concerns are about the financial details of the event.

The city has previously supported LGBT+ Days through its broader special-events programming. In 2024, for example, the council accepted a $50,000 gift for a drone light show at the event.

The City Council's Sept. 16 meeting is expected to address the proposed name and date changes, while the broader discussion over the event's finances remains a separate point of contention.

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