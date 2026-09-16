CSUSB Palm Desert Student Named First Recipient of Memorial Scholarship

Dayana Abraham Elizarraraz, a student employee with CSUSB Libraries at the Palm Desert Campus, has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Johnnie Ann Ralph Memorial Library Scholarship.

The scholarship was established in memory of longtime University Librarian Johnnie Ann Ralph, who passed away in June 2024. It supports CSUSB Libraries student employees who maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Elizarraraz said the scholarship provides financial support while also motivating her to continue working toward her goals.

She credited her family, professors and connections made throughout her academic journey for helping her grow personally and professionally.

Juan Murillo-Perez, a library services specialist at the Palm Desert Campus, said Elizarraraz deserves the honor and that her story highlights the educational opportunities available to students in the Coachella Valley.

Ralph joined CSUSB in 1971 and served the university for more than three decades. She also supported students and CSUSB Athletics.

After graduation, Elizarraraz hopes to build a career in hospitality management and marketing, with a goal of helping others and creating opportunities in her community.