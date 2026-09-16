Dyen for Laughs comedy competition bringing comedians to Palm Springs

A new comedy competition is coming to the Coachella Valley, bringing comedians from across the country to Palm Springs for a chance to compete for $5,000 in prizes.

Local comedian Allison Dyen is producing the Dyen for Laughs comedy competition, which has been gaining attention through social media.

Dyen said her own experiences performing at comedy festivals helped inspire her to create an event that would bring more comedians to Palm Springs.

“I really wanted to bring more comics into the scene,” Dyen said. “And I thought, what better way than to have a comedy competition that would attract comedians from all over the country to come here and see what we're doing here and share their talent with us.”

Dyen said the competition is her first time producing a comedy competition, adding that she is excited to bring the event to the local comedy community.

The Dyen for Laughs comedy competition is scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11 at the Rock Gallery Comedy Club in downtown Palm Springs.

The event will feature comedians competing for a share of $5,000 in prizes.

Dyen said she hopes the competition will introduce visiting comedians to Palm Springs while giving local audiences an opportunity to see performers from around the country.

Event and ticket information is available through Eventbrite.

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