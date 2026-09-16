Leadership Coachella Valley Welcomes Class of 2027 in Palm Desert

Leadership Coachella Valley has welcomed its Class of 2027, beginning a yearlong program designed to connect emerging leaders with the people, organizations and issues shaping the Coachella Valley.

The Class of 2027 was officially welcomed Tuesday, Sept. 15, during a reception at Larkspur Grill at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert. The event brought together the incoming class, alumni, mentors, community partners and friends of the program.

Now entering its 26th year, Leadership Coachella Valley brings participants together from a wide range of professional backgrounds and communities throughout the Valley.

The Class of 2027 includes representatives from organizations ranging from local governments and nonprofits to health care, education, banking, hospitality, real estate and other industries.

Participants will spend one full day each month from September through June learning about the region through discussions, tours and direct exposure to local organizations and leaders.

The program's schedule includes sessions focused on economic drivers, philanthropy, housing and food, education, arts and culture, energy and sustainability, government and advocacy, health care and wellness, and the future of the Coachella Valley.

For members of the new class, the experience is also about building relationships and finding ways to contribute to the community.

“It’s honestly one of the best experiences of my life,” one participant said. “It brings together the most dynamic and interesting people in this valley to give back and do more and just pour into the community.”

Another participant said the program provides an opportunity to learn from people already working to improve the region.

“There are so many people here in the community who are doing great things and they’re committed to staying here and making Coachella Valley better,” the participant said. “And I want to be a part of that.”

Leadership Coachella Valley says its program is designed to develop leadership potential while providing participants with a broader understanding of the Valley and the challenges and opportunities facing its communities.

The Class of 2027 will conclude its program with graduation June 25, 2027.

More information about Leadership Coachella Valley is available at LeadershipCV.org.

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