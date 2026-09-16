Palm Springs Cultural Center Adds More Seats for Tonight's Dolly Parton Tribute

Palm Springs is saying goodbye to Dolly Parton with a movie night. The Palm Springs Cultural Center is hosting a free tribute screening of "9 to 5" tonight at the Historic Camelot Theatre, honoring the country music icon who died last month at age 80 following a battle with cancer.

"There are artists whose work becomes part of our shared memory, the performances we quote, the songs we know by heart, the films we return to because they still make us laugh," center officials said in a social media post announcing the screenings.

The 1980 comedy stars Parton alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Parton, a Grammy winner best known for hits like "Jolene," also appeared in films including "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" and "Steel Magnolias," and opened the Dollywood theme park near Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains in 1986.

Tonight's screening is the first of two films the center is showing in memory of Parton and actor Tim Curry, who also died last month. Curry, known for playing Dr. Frank N. Furter in the 1975 cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," also appeared in "It," "Congo" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." The center will screen "Clue," featuring Curry, at 6 p.m. next Wednesday.

The response to tonight's screening has been so big that the center is opening up two additional theaters for overflow seating, though no more tickets are being released online. Instead, people hoping to get in should line up at the door, with seats going first come, first served.

Doors and the bar open at 5 p.m., with a Dolly-themed pre-show of clips and songs before "9 to 5" starts at 6 p.m. at the Camelot Theatre, 2300 E. Baristo Road. The center is encouraging guests to dress for the occasion, so break out the big hair and high heels.

More information is available at psculturalcenter.org.



