Riverside County Airports Awarded $8.5 Million in Federal Funding

Palm Springs International Airport is getting a federal boost as part of $8.5 million in new funding awarded to five Riverside County airports.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration released a new round of Airport Improvement Program grants Monday, with the Riverside County funding supporting projects ranging from runway improvements to a new airport control tower.

Palm Springs International Airport will receive $140,600 for equipment acquisitions.

Hemet-Ryan Airport is receiving the largest share in the county, with $6.15 million designated for runway improvements.

French Valley Airport will receive $3.43 million to construct a new control tower. The airport currently operates as a non-controlled field, meaning pilots coordinate arrivals and departures without an airport tower. The future tower will be operated by contract air traffic controllers.

March Air Reserve Base is receiving $1.31 million for apron resurfacing.

Blythe Airport will receive two grants totaling $905,667 for apron rehabilitation and lighting improvements.

The funding is part of a nationwide round of 280 Airport Improvement Program grants. The FAA says the program supports projects involving runways, taxiways, airport lighting, signage and other infrastructure improvements.

Nationwide, the latest round represents about $3.77 billion in federal airport funding, with California receiving approximately $306.44 million.

For Palm Springs International, the new funding adds to a series of federal investments in the airport. The FAA has previously provided funding for projects at the airport, including terminal improvements.

The latest grants are intended to support airport infrastructure and safety improvements throughout Riverside County while helping maintain facilities used by commercial, general aviation and military aircraft.

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