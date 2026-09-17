Breast Cancer survivors celebrated at upcoming Paint El Paseo Pink event

PALM DESERT, Calif. — El Paseo will once again turn pink this October as thousands of people come together to support local cancer patients.

Paint El Paseo Pink returns October 10, raising money for the Desert Cancer Foundation, which provides financial assistance to Coachella Valley residents who need cancer treatment but may not have the resources to pay for care.

For local two-time cancer survivor Veronica Miranda, that support became especially important during her second battle with cancer.

“When you get such a diagnosis like this, it's first of all just scary and shocking,” Miranda said. “Then you just become—you accept it and you fight.”

Miranda said she first learned about the Desert Cancer Foundation during her second cancer diagnosis, when she needed financial assistance for what she described as life-saving treatment.

“They gave me support for me to have my life-saving treatment,” she said.

After experiencing that support firsthand, Miranda decided to give back. She created a team for Paint El Paseo Pink and now helps raise money for other local cancer patients.

“I thought, you know, I'm gonna start a team and I'm gonna try and help raise funds for this amazing, important cause,” Miranda said.

Money raised through Paint El Paseo Pink helps provide access to cancer care for local patients, including those being treated for breast cancer and other forms of cancer.

Participants can register individually or join a team and raise money leading up to the October 10 event.

For more information or to sign up, visit desertcancerfoundation.org.

Miranda’s team will also have custom T-shirts for the event, created by Touch of Fairy Dust, a local business offering floral design and invitation services.

Touch of Fairy Dust can be reached at info@touchoffairydust.com for floral design, invitations and other custom services.