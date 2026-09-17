Local & Community
Breast Cancer survivors celebrated at upcoming Paint El Paseo Pink event
PALM DESERT, Calif. — El Paseo will once again turn pink this October as thousands of people come together to support local cancer patients.
Paint El Paseo Pink returns October 10, raising money for the Desert Cancer Foundation, which provides financial assistance to Coachella Valley residents who need cancer treatment but may not have the resources to pay for care.
For local two-time cancer survivor Veronica Miranda, that support became especially important during her second battle with cancer.
“When you get such a diagnosis like this, it's first of all just scary and shocking,” Miranda said. “Then you just become—you accept it and you fight.”
Miranda said she first learned about the Desert Cancer Foundation during her second cancer diagnosis, when she needed financial assistance for what she described as life-saving treatment.
“They gave me support for me to have my life-saving treatment,” she said.
After experiencing that support firsthand, Miranda decided to give back. She created a team for Paint El Paseo Pink and now helps raise money for other local cancer patients.
“I thought, you know, I'm gonna start a team and I'm gonna try and help raise funds for this amazing, important cause,” Miranda said.
Money raised through Paint El Paseo Pink helps provide access to cancer care for local patients, including those being treated for breast cancer and other forms of cancer.
Participants can register individually or join a team and raise money leading up to the October 10 event.
For more information or to sign up, visit desertcancerfoundation.org.
Miranda’s team will also have custom T-shirts for the event, created by Touch of Fairy Dust, a local business offering floral design and invitation services.
Touch of Fairy Dust can be reached at info@touchoffairydust.com for floral design, invitations and other custom services.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Alice B. has announced its closing its doors. It’s cozy atmosphere and unique seasonal menu made it a must try and even landed it in the Michelin guide. @susanfeniger and @marysuemilliken left their mark on the desert over at Living Out and it will be missed. Here’s a clip from one of our last interviews with Susan.
Cathedral City City Council votes to rename “LGBT+ Days” to “Cathedral City Pride”. The council approved the change in a 5-0 vote during its latest meeting, updating the official name of the city’s annual celebration. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see what this means to the Coachella Valley Community #CathedralCity #pride #CityCouncil #CoachellaValley #LocalNews
Discover the Coachella Valley with the Everything Palm Springs app. From iconic attractions and hidden gems to local restaurants, shops, entertainment and even filming locations, the map-based app is designed to help both visitors and locals find more of what the desert has to offer. Creator Lindsay Kinkle is also expanding the app with video tours and narrated guides, giving users another way to explore Palm Springs and the surrounding communities. Local businesses like Buena Matcha are also getting a chance to connect with new customers through the platform. As Lindsay says, there’s so much to do and enjoy here — you just have to know where to look. #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #EverythingPalmSprings #PalmSpringsApp #VisitPalmSprings DesertLife LocalBusiness CoachellaValleyBusiness NBCPalmSprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
What’s next for Palm Desert? Join community leaders, local businesses and regional stakeholders for the 2026 State of the City Address. Topics: • Economic Development • Infrastructure • Public Safety • Community Programs • Palm Desert’s Future CTA: Friday, September 18 | 11:30 AM JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort
Former Silvercrest CEO, William Rodriguez is expected back in court today in connection with the deadly 2024 Cathedral City hit and run that killed a woman. The murder charge was dismissed, but Rodriguez still faces felony hit and run and suspended license charges.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Murder suspect Vicky Kim has once again not been cleared to appear in court. Kim is accused of killing her husband at their Palm Desert condominium complex. Her arraignment has now been delayed three times. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we track the latest developments in this case. #VickyKim #PalmDesert #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews #CourtUpdate NBCPalmSprings
Palm Springs is mourning the loss of beloved entertainer James “Gypsy” Haake, who has died at 94. Haake began his entertainment career at just 19 years old as a Broadway chorus dancer. After retiring from the stage, he returned to performing at 82, becoming the host of Carnival Cabaret at Oscars in downtown Palm Springs. A longtime friend of our station, Haake was a familiar and beloved figure in the Palm Springs entertainment community — and his contributions were recognized with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. His career spanned more than seven decades, proving that the spotlight never truly left him. ❤️ Rest in peace, James “Gypsy” Haake. Your legacy will live on in Palm Springs. #JamesGypsyHaake #PalmSprings #PalmSpringsWalkOfStars #CarnivalCabaret #PalmSpringsEntertainment #OscarsPalmSprings #PalmSpringsHistory
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry