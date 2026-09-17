Desert Town Hall Announces 2027 Season With Five Notable Speakers

Desert Town Hall has announced its 2027 season, bringing five nationally known speakers to the Coachella Valley for four programs in Indian Wells.

The season begins in January with constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, who is scheduled to discuss free speech and the Constitution.

In February, Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo will appear together for a program focused on the future of the country.

Tennis legend John McEnroe follows in March, sharing stories and perspectives on competition, success and resilience.

The season concludes with retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane, who will discuss challenges facing U.S. national security.

Desert Town Hall has presented speaker programs in the Coachella Valley for more than three decades. The series is held at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, with four programs presented each season.

The 2027 lineup continues the organization’s tradition of bringing political figures, journalists, athletes, scholars and other prominent speakers to the Valley.

Season tickets start at $450 per person and include admission to all four programs. Desert Town Hall does not sell individual event tickets.

The programs are held in the Esmeralda Ballroom at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, located at 44-400 Indian Wells Lane.

Tickets can be purchased through Desert Town Hall by calling 760-610-2852.

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