Indio City Council Weighs Changes to Massive Oasis at Indio Project

Concerns over the scale and potential impacts of a massive development in north Indio took center stage at Indio City Hall Wednesday night.

The proposed Oasis at Indio is a 183-acre mixed-use project planned near Monroe Street, Avenue 42 and Interstate 10. The development would include a 1.8-million-square-foot warehouse, along with potential housing, commercial space and parks.

Residents urged city leaders to take a closer look at what nearly two million square feet of industrial space could mean for the surrounding community.

Among those raising concerns were employees with the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, who addressed the council during the lengthy meeting.

The discussion continued for several hours and included presentations from BH Properties, the developer behind the project.

According to the project's final environmental report, some potential impacts could not be fully mitigated. Those include impacts related to air quality and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the proposed warehouse.

Fermon said Thursday that the city is interested in economic growth, but that growth comes with considerations beyond potential economic benefits.

BH Properties, meanwhile, has said the development could bring new jobs and economic activity to Indio. The company has also offered partial funding toward the proposed Monroe Street interchange, a long-sought transportation project for the city.

In a statement shared with NBC Palm Springs, BH Properties stated:

"BH Properties has invested more than four years working with City staff and engaging with the community to develop a thoughtful plan for this property. A great deal of thought, time, investment and collaboration has gone into The Oasis at Indio project. While last night’s outcome was disappointing, we remain confident in the potential of this property and the opportunities it represents for Indio. We believe the merits of our proposal respect the City’s General Plan and economic goals, creating opportunities for new businesses, jobs and long-term investment in Indio. We appreciate City staff’s extensive work and professionalism throughout this process. At this time, we are evaluating alternatives and determining our next steps."

For now, the focus shifts from whether changes will be made to the project to what those changes will look like—and what impacts the city is ultimately willing to accept as it considers the Oasis at Indio development.