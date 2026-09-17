Indio Police Break Down How They Flock Cameras

Indio residents now have a clearer picture of how police use license plate reading cameras around the city, after the police department gave the City Council a detailed rundown Wednesday.

Police Chief Brian Tully and Lieutenant Christopher Shannon ran a demonstration during the council session, walking through how the cameras work and how the data is handled. The department says it has 72 Flock cameras, also known as automated license plate reader cameras, at its disposal. According to the department, the cameras don't capture faces or names, and the data they do collect is stored for 30 days before being deleted.

The department also addressed how it shares information with other police agencies. "Some of them are reciprocal; we share with them, they share with us, some are not," Shannon said. "We have the right to turn them off at any time. All I gotta do is revoke their access, and they're done. So we're monitoring the news, making sure that we're sharing our information with agencies that aren't having problems with Flock."

Council members pushed for more detail on who can actually access the system. Tully said access is limited to sworn officers, dispatchers, the department's crime analyst, and IT systems engineers.

Mayor Pro Tem Waymond Fermon suggested the mayor be included in the monthly audit reports the department already runs on the program. Indio PD agreed to the idea.

At the meeting, the department invited the public to see the cameras for themselves at Indio Public Safety Services, 46835 Bristol St., with demonstrations set for Tuesday, September 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. and Thursday, September 24, from 4 to 5 p.m.



