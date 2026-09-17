Local & Community
Indio Police Give Community Look Inside Flock Camera System
The Indio Police Department is giving residents an inside look at the city’s Flock camera system as officials address both its use in crime investigations and ongoing privacy concerns.
Indio Police Chief Brian Tully says the department currently has 72 automated license plate reader cameras throughout the city.
According to Tully, the cameras are positioned in areas where crime has been a concern, including major roadways and routes leading into and out of Indio.
The department says the technology is designed to capture information from vehicles and license plates, but does not use facial recognition or capture people's names.
Police say data collected by the cameras is stored for 30 days before being automatically deleted.
The cameras can also be used as an investigative tool after a crime occurs. Officers can review available information to help develop leads during an investigation.
Tully says the department is focused on being transparent about how the technology is used.
“We want to be transparent,” Tully said. “And that’s why we gave the presentation at the council meeting last night.”
The department is also inviting members of the public to visit the police department next week, on Tuesday and Thursday, to see the system firsthand.
Tully says the department is not currently planning to expand its camera system.
He says officers continue to balance the use of the technology for crime-fighting purposes with privacy considerations. The department also continues to review case law and best practices involving automated license plate reader technology.
The community demonstrations are intended to give residents a closer look at how the system operates and how information collected by the cameras is handled.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2026
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