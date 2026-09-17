Meet our Pet of the Week: Beans!

This week on NBC Palm Springs' Pet of the Week, Tiyler Messer with the City of Desert Hot Springs introduced us to Beans, a two-year-old female German Shorthaired Pointer.

Beans came into the shelter about a month ago as a stray, and staff have been surprised by how quickly she's settled in. German Shorthaired Pointers are known for being high energy, intelligent, and loyal, and Beans is no exception. She gets along well with the other animals at the shelter and loves playing fetch. Her name comes from her spotted coat, which staff say looks like someone dumped a can of beans on her.

Beans will be available for adoption at the Desert Hot Springs Animal Shelter's upcoming Pet Adoption Event on Thursday, September 24th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wardman Park. Adoptions will be $20, and the event will also include shelter merchandise sales, pet licensing, and microchipping.

Anyone interested in adopting Beans can also visit the Desert Hot Springs Animal Shelter or stop by the adoption event on September 24th. The shelter also has kittens available as it heads into kitten and puppy season and is looking for volunteers to help support its animals.



