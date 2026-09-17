Palm Springs’ Alice B. Restaurant Will Not Reopen This Fall

Alice B., the Palm Springs restaurant from chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, will not reopen this fall.

Feniger announced the closure Thursday in an Instagram post, saying the restaurant had become more than a place to eat since opening in the Living Out community near downtown Palm Springs.

“Alice B. has always been more than just a restaurant,” Feniger wrote. “It has been a gathering spot for friends and family, and a place where memories were made.”

The restaurant, located at 1122 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, was inspired by the life and travels of Alice B. Toklas and featured New American cuisine with European influences. Feniger and Milliken are James Beard and Julia Child award-winning chefs.

Alice B. was also recently included in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide California selection. Michelin added the Palm Springs restaurant to the guide in May, recognizing it alongside a group of new California restaurants.

Feniger said the Michelin recognition was a meaningful way for the restaurant to close its chapter.

“This year, we were honored to be included in the Michelin Guide, a reflection of the incredible support you’ve shown us, the dedication of our amazing team, and a fitting note on which to close this chapter,” she wrote.

Although the restaurant dining room will not reopen, Feniger said the team’s work in the desert will continue.

Alice B. and Border Grill Catering will remain available for events and gatherings throughout the desert cities. The chefs also plan to offer Thanksgiving dinners for customers to prepare at home, with more information on pre-ordering to come.

Gertie’s Salon & Bar will continue operating at the location under the management of Living Out. The bar had been operating during Alice B.’s seasonal summer closure.

Feniger and Milliken opened Alice B. as part of Living Out, a luxury resort-style LGBTQ+ community in Palm Springs. The restaurant became part of the city’s dining scene while also serving as a gathering place for residents and visitors.

In her announcement, Feniger thanked the Palm Springs community for supporting the restaurant.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to cook for you, Palm Springs,” she wrote.

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