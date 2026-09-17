Palm Springs Seek Community Input to Strengthen Shade and Heat Mitigation Plan

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs Sustainability Department is

inviting residents and local community members to help shape the city's shade

and heat mitigation plan by participating in listening sessions scheduled to

start next month.



During the community listening sessions, attendees will be able to

voice their concerns, share their experiences and ideas about dealing with heat

in the city.



City officials said extreme heat is one of the dangers residents face

living in the Coachella Valley, and the city is creating a plan to ``increase

shade, cooling infrastructure and extreme heat resilience across the city.''



The sessions will be open to the public, with food and childcare provided.

The meetings are scheduled for:

-- Oct. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity

Center, 480 W. Tramview Road;

-- Oct. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Demuth Community Center, 3601 E.

Mesquite Ave.;

-- Oct. 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Ramon Mobile Park, 1441 E. Ramon Road;

-- Nov. 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Mizell Center, 480 S. Sunrise Way, and

-- Nov. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. A link will be provided at a

later date.



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