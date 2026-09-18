Cathedral City Police Step Up Patrols for Mongols Gathering

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) - Cathedral City police will increase patrols

throughout the city today in coordination with other law enforcement agencies

as a Mongols Motorcycle Club meeting gets underway.



``This is a documented outlaw motorcycle gang, and we are treating it

that way,'' Cathedral City Police Chief Rick Sanchez said in a statement

Monday. ``We have been planning for this alongside our regional partners, and

residents will see an increased law enforcement presence.''



The club gathering will take place Friday through Sunday at the

DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort Palm Springs, 67967 Vista Chino.



The police department, in coordination with the Riverside County

Sheriff's Department, the California Highway Patrol and other local agencies,

has planned a multi-agency response to the gathering for weeks. The U.S.

Department of Justice has identified the Mongols as an outlaw motorcycle gang.



Roughly 1,000 members attended the group's annual meeting at Hotel

Zoso in Palm Springs last year, and 22 were arrested on various alleged weapons

and drug offenses.



``The city of Cathedral City did not invite this group, did not

welcome this gathering and was given no say in their decision to hold it

here,'' city officials said of this year's meeting. ``The city is not a

sponsor, host or participant, and played no role in arranging it.''