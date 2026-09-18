Coachella Valley students explore college and career options at annual fair

Coachella Valley students got a head start on planning for life after high school Friday during the annual Regional College and Career Fair.

Hosted by OneFuture Coachella Valley at Agua Caliente Resort Casino, the event brought colleges, universities, career programs and community resources together for students and their families.

Students from across the Valley had the opportunity to meet with representatives from colleges and universities, learn about financial aid and scholarships, and explore career and technical training programs.

Organizers said the fair has attracted more than 4,000 students and family members in past years. This year, more than 97 colleges and training programs were represented.

“Students really need to understand what their options are for them after high school,” organizers said, adding that the event helps students connect their skills and career goals with educational and training opportunities.

The fair also included military personnel who spoke with students about opportunities available after high school.

Organizers described the event as a way to give young people access to information and opportunities in one place as they begin making decisions about their futures.

Support for students extends beyond the event, with scholarships, financial aid, mentorship and other resources available to help them pursue their educational and career goals.

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