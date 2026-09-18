Local & Community
Medicare Open Enrollment Begins Oct. 15: What to Know for 2027
Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment period is approaching, giving beneficiaries an opportunity to review their current coverage and make changes for 2027.
The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Changes made during that period generally take effect Jan. 1, 2027. Medicare says beneficiaries can join, switch or drop Medicare Advantage or Medicare prescription drug plans, or switch between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare.
Amanda Weigel of UnitedHealthcare Medicare explained that consumers should look at how they used their coverage during the current year and whether their priorities will continue to be met under their plan for 2027.
Among the areas to review are doctors and other providers, prescription medications and the benefits that matter most to an individual or family.
HMO and PPO plans are two types of Medicare Advantage plans, but they operate differently.
A Health Maintenance Organization, or HMO, generally requires members to receive care through the plan’s network, except in certain circumstances such as emergencies and out-of-area urgent care. Many HMOs also require members to choose a primary care provider.
A Preferred Provider Organization, or PPO, also has a network, but generally allows members to receive covered services from out-of-network providers, usually at a higher cost. PPO plans generally do not require members to choose a primary care doctor or obtain a referral to see a specialist.
Medicare notes that premiums, deductibles, copayments, provider networks and other costs vary by individual plan, so beneficiaries should compare the specific plans available in their area rather than relying solely on the plan type.
Weigel recommended MedicareMadeClear.com as a resource for Medicare education, plan-shopping tools and information about finding a local agent.
Separately, a new Gallup-Pivotal Women’s Health Survey is highlighting challenges some women report when seeking medical care.
The survey found 34% of U.S. women said a health care provider had minimized or dismissed their symptoms at some point during the previous five years. Overall, 51% of women reported at least one negative health care experience measured in the survey, compared with 39% of men. The survey included 3,845 women and 1,296 men and was conducted July 14-22, 2026.
Gallup also found that 42% of women said their health had kept them from doing everything they wanted to do in life, compared with 35% of men.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2026
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