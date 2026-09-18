Meet Diesel: A Sweet Boy Who's Been Waiting Over 200 Days

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Diesel, a five-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since January. That's more than 200 days.

He was nervous when Jen first met him, but it didn't take long. He warmed up almost instantly, jumped right into the truck, and with the cooler weather, the two headed straight to the dog park. Once there, Diesel thrived. He was great around other dogs, loved being outside, and while he wasn't too interested in chasing the ball himself, he was perfectly happy watching Jen throw it.

If you're interested in adopting Diesel, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1896798.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



